Home » News » Buzz » This Johannes Stötter Painting is More Than What Meets The Eye
1-MIN READ

This Johannes Stötter Painting is More Than What Meets The Eye

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 26, 2022, 19:35 IST

Delhi, India

The fish seen in the picture is not just a colourful fish but a masterpiece.

The fish seen in the picture is not just a colourful fish but a masterpiece.

Even those who claimed to have eagle-eyed alertness could not catch at first glance the secret in the painting.

Professional artist Johannes Stötter, known for his groundbreaking work in body art, has caught the limelight with his latest artwork. The artist’s painting has amazed the netizens. Even those who claimed to have eagle-eyed alertness could not catch, at first glance, the secret in the painting of what looks like a colourful fish.

The fish seen in the picture is not just a colourful fish but a masterpiece. Let’s figure out how.

Looking at the painting, you can figure that it features more than just a colourful fish. But were you able to catch the secret? What makes this painting so special?

If you haven’t, here’s a hint!

Look at the colourful fish from each angle and you will find a woman. The painting mostly highlights a fish but it also skillfully showcases a woman.

The tail part of the fish is the woman’s feet and the front part is her head. She is sitting on the ground with her feet forward. It’s the angle that makes her appear as though she is lying down.

Johannes Stötter makes some amazing art and is a famous body painter. His 2013 creation of a tropical frog using 5 models went viral, propelling his career into another stratosphere.

