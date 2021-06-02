This Junk Food Game Can Help People Eat Less and Lose Weight, Claims Study

For people who desperately want to lose weight but fail due to their strong cravings for junk food come in the way, a mobile game FoodT can prove helpful, claims a new study. Food Trainer app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. Developed by researchers at the University of Exeter, England, and the University of Helsinki, Finland, the app uses brain training techniques to reduce people’s cravings for junk food.

In its trial run, the study found that using the app at least once a day, which just takes four minutes, reduced junk food consumption by at least one point on an eight-point scale. This ranged from eating four to five junk food items in a day to one or zero junk food items in a month.

“As an example, someone who ate each junk food two to four times a week reduced this to once a week after using the app regularly for a month," said Natalia Lawrence, an associate professor in translational medicine in a news release by the University of Exeter.

The food trainer game shows everyday objects in red or green circles for users to tap on. If a user taps on an object in the green circle, it awards them a point but tapping on an object in the red circle gets a point deducted. Between the images of objects such as pencils and sweaters, the app slips in healthy and unhealthy food items. Healthy food items always appear in green circles whereas unhealthy food items always come in red circles. Using the reward mechanism, the app tries to train the user’s brain to respond positively to healthy foods and negatively to junk foods. It keeps asking questions once in a while to assess the user’s progress.

However, the researchers warn that these findings should be taken cautiously as there might be other factors as well that could motivate users to work on their junk food habits. Reviewing the app on Play Store, a user confirmed that their cravings were reduced after using the app. The study was published in Appetite’s October issue.

