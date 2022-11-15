This Kansas Woman Spent Rs 8.13 Lakh on Body Modification To Feel Their True Self

People have been keeping up with the trends. You might have seen people expressing love for piercings, tattoos or unnatural hair colour. These changes are known as body modification, a broad category that can be small like tattoos or more dramatic such as stretched necks or branded skin. Along the same lines, a Kansas woman has spent lakhs, transforming their image, to feel their true self.

Jessy, who identifies as non-binary, has revealed in an interview with The Daily Star that changing their image has brought them so much happiness. The Amazon worker explained that they were around 14 years old when they first started gaining an interest in altering their appearance.

The 26-year-old shared that their cousin had a stretcher to stretch the holes in their ears and it made Jessy think it was “fascinating”. Since then, they started doing a little research into the field and then their journey in transforming their image.

She now has 28 piercings and most of them are near the lips. They also have earlobes stretched to 80ml even though most companies only go up to 50 ml. They also have 12mm Septum and 20mm nostrils. The most striking feature of their face is the dermal horn implants on their forehead.

Asked what makes people want body modifications, Jessy stated that they are all different. “I think ‘that looks cool’, and then you go ‘I think I can go bigger - I can go bigger again’.”

They also shared that they have always been anxious as a person and blurred themselves into the background. “It’s not that I wanted to stand out but the more I do it just makes me feel like myself. It makes me happy," they added.

There were times when they were frowned upon and experienced a lot of comments on their appearance. While there are people who encouraged them with compliments, Jessy also shared that the body modification community is amazing and has made many like-minded friends.

So far Jessy has spent around $10,000 (around Rs 8.13 lakh) and doesn’t have any intention to stop anytime soon but also they don’t prioritise spending the cash on procedures regularly as they are planning to buy a house with their partner.

