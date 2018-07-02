GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Karachi Politician is Literally Going Down the Drain to Seek Votes

Getting dirty to lure voters.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 2, 2018, 11:28 AM IST
Image credits: Ayaz Memon Motiwala / Facebook
It is not uncommon that some politicians go all out before elections to lure voters but when a Karachi man launched a campaign to seek votes, public stopped and took notice.

Worried by the unhygienic and faulty sewage system in his locality, Ayaz Memom Motiwala, an independent candidate from Aam Admi Pakistan, came up with a bizarre idea to highlight the grave issues before the upcoming elections.

How bizarre can it be? As a part of his campaign, Motiwala not only lowered himself in a gutter, he was also seen eating a meal around a pile of garbage.

But what really got the social media talking was when Motiwala donned the Pakistan flag and decided to drink the sewage water he was seen lying in. Oh, well.



Motiwala also went live on his Facebook account and told the voters that the leaders of ruling and opposition parties never cared about the infrastructure of Karachi and he was their only hope.

Naturally, photos of the politician started doing the rounds and Motiwala was criticised for his ways. Some called it a "drama", while some believed that the campaign was a "publicity stunt".

Here are some photos of the politician getting "dirty":






You can also watch the video here:


