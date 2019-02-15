This Kashmiri Group's Game of Thrones Tribute Made it Into the Official Fan Anthem
A Kashmir group's tribute to Game of Thrones is the only Indian entry that made it into the final fan video.
The first episode of Game of Thrones had aired in April 2011 on HBO. But depsite eight years since the show's release, fans have not stopped fawning over it as can be seen in the sheer volume of fan tributes of the show that exist on the internet. To show its appreciation for these fans, Game of Thrones has released an official fan anthem compiled from some of the fans in the world so far.
And as it turns out, a Kashmiri tribute has made its way to the official fan anthem. The single Indian entry in the entire video stands out, because it was shot in the snowy valleys of Gulmarg, very similar to the the actual setting of Game of Thrones.
The tribute, called "The Cure – Game of Thrones Kashmiri Tribute" can be seen as part of the official tribute compilation posted on the show's Twitter handle.
Every song.— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 11, 2019
Every shot.
Every look.
Every celebration.
Every masterpiece.
What will you do #ForTheThrone? pic.twitter.com/y4FWnFTAYh
The compilation includes some of the most popular tributes paid by fans from across the globe. The director and editor of 'The Cure,' Ruman Hamdani, shared it on Twitter and the post went viral in no time. Many on the micro-blogging site appreciating the superfan's efforts at recreating some of the iconic scenes of GoT.
Our tribute video featured by the official series handle #forthethrone https://t.co/cA7KuJnasE— Ruman Hamdani (@TheOtherRumi) February 11, 2019
Game of Thrones with a touch of 'Kashmiriyat'. How great is this!!!This guy deserves recognition https://t.co/l4GVGlkrT8— Rahil Misbah (@rahil_ms) February 14, 2019
It's an amazing video. I love the music of rabab. I can say that traditional instruments has its own charm. Well done guys. @TheOtherRumi https://t.co/XExf7evKJY— Pooja Singh (@1994PoojaSingh) February 14, 2019
I saw the video long back and I was stunned by it. Without giving a thought I shared the video with all my friends on social media. It is really a hit and much deserved video. Highly potential... accept my congratulations.— Iqra Khan (@IqraKha47042418) February 13, 2019
Even from former Chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah could not resist but share the video.
How amazing to see your tribute featured here. Well done to all of you. I’ve watched it countless times. By far one of the best GoT tributes anywhere. https://t.co/lvmfMyZjtu— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 13, 2019
Brilliant! Game of Thrones OST cover by a group of talented Kashmiri youngsters has been featured in the show’s official tribute anthem. Wish someone from the national media would do a story on it. https://t.co/dt7g80mlTo— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 13, 2019
You can watch the full fan tribute here.
