3-min read

This Kashmiri Group's Game of Thrones Tribute Made it Into the Official Fan Anthem

A Kashmir group's tribute to Game of Thrones is the only Indian entry that made it into the final fan video.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 15, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
This Kashmiri Group's Game of Thrones Tribute Made it Into the Official Fan Anthem
A Kashmir group's tribute to Game of Thrones is the only Indian entry that made it into the final fan video.
The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is set to air on April 2019 and fan hysteria across the world has reached fever pitch. As the date draws closer, the excitement #ForTheThrone has also been increasing and now it seems to have spread even to the cold climes of India's Kashmir.

The first episode of Game of Thrones had aired in April 2011 on HBO. But depsite eight years since the show's release, fans have not stopped fawning over it as can be seen in the sheer volume of fan tributes of the show that exist on the internet. To show its appreciation for these fans, Game of Thrones has released an official fan anthem compiled from some of the fans in the world so far.

And as it turns out, a Kashmiri tribute has made its way to the official fan anthem. The single Indian entry in the entire video stands out, because it was shot in the snowy valleys of Gulmarg, very similar to the the actual setting of Game of Thrones.

The tribute, called "The Cure – Game of Thrones Kashmiri Tribute" can be seen as part of the official tribute compilation posted on the show's Twitter handle.




The compilation includes some of the most popular tributes paid by fans from across the globe. The director and editor of 'The Cure,' Ruman Hamdani, shared it on Twitter and the post went viral in no time. Many on the micro-blogging site appreciating the superfan's efforts at recreating some of the iconic scenes of GoT.














Even from former Chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah could not resist but share the video.










You can watch the full fan tribute here.





