This Kent Teen Survived On Croissants, Pasta For 10 Years Due To Fear of New Food

We all have a favourite food. While some love Chinese cuisine, others are fond of Indian or Italian dishes, and the rest splurge on sweets, bakeries, and delicacies. However, no matter how much we love a specific dish, after a point, we get bored of the same cuisine and are eager to try something new. The same rule does not apply to this girl, though. Yes, 13-year-old teen Ciarra Franco, from Canterbury, Kent, survived merely on a diet of plain pasta and croissants for 10 long years.

According to Daily Star, Ciarra’s strange food habits started as a toddler when she accidentally choked on a meal. From that day onwards, the kid relied on a pack of croissants for lunch at school every single day. She even refused to have food at school dinners.

As per Ciarra’s mother Angela, her daughter had only croissants for lunch and plain pasta for dinner every day for 10 years. “Since she was two, one of the only things she has eaten constantly is croissants for lunch and plain pasta for her dinner,” she said.

“She’d occasionally try plain cereal, like cornflakes, and ready-salted crisps, but she’s had a croissant every day for lunch for as long as I can remember,” clarified Angela.

The concerned mother further added that she had tried her best to enhance and accustom her daughter’s tastebuds for years, but failed at that time. “We always knew that she wasn’t just a fussy eater, but it was always quite upsetting for her when we’d go for meals out or get a takeaway that she wouldn’t eat what we were having,” lamented Angela.

However, the mother’s unstoppable efforts bore fruit when she contacted a hypnotherapist David Kilmurry who specializes in selective eating disorders among children. David has previously dealt with such kids and Angela after reading about him in a local newspaper took Ciarra to the hypnotherapist.

Angela said that after some sessions with David for six weeks which included listening to relaxation melodies, maintaining an achievement sheet, and expressing her fear about particular foods, Ciarra is now slowly moving past her old trauma and food habit. She even joins her family for eat-outs, enjoying takeaway food.

“She’s tried so many new foods since her hypnotherapy and whilst she’s still got a long way to go, her palate has changed massively. Ciarra has been able to try a variety of new foods such as Chinese takeaway and even fruits such as pineapple,” said a happy Angela.

Calling it an “amazing achievement”, the mother shared, “Some of her favourite things to eat now include sweet and sour chicken, roast potatoes with seasoning, and even pineapple. She’s still trying new things every day it’s an amazing achievement!”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here