This Kerala Artist is Recreating Celebrities' Photographs to Create Amazing Art, Netizens are in Awe
Combination phtograph of Kerala artist's edited images.
From Deepika Padukone Ranvir Singh, Hritik Roshan, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, this Kerala artist is putting Photoshop to the best of use.
Photoshop or photo manipulation has emerged as a popular technique in recent years that is used by several experts to transform images. At times it is frowned upon, especially when used with an intention to deceive viewers. But over time it has been accepted as a form of art since it requires a good deal of creativity on part of the artist. One such artist from Kerala has impressed many netizens with his amazing photoshop skills.
The artist who goes by the username “shameemluku” on Instagram has posted scores of photoshopped images, often involving celebrities and celebrity-kids who do not exist. That is clever indeed.
Let us check out some of his works:
Look how happy Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seem in this picture with their childhood version.
The caption in this one reads, “The ‘Greek God of Bollywood’ with himself from the past @hrithikroshan.” Good to know that the kid is Hrithik from the past and not his future child. Thanks for keeping it clear @shameemluku.
The famous Malayali actors and cousins - Dulquer Salmaan and Maqbool Salmaan are standing with two kids in the frame who resemble someone we have recently seen. Any guesses?
Tamannaah Bhatia had just denied rumours of her marriage with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzak. She is not likely to take this one well.
This one is a bit confusing. Is it SRK with two kids? Or is SRK, AbRam and Abram’s kid? Well that can’t be true. Alright, it is a case of time travel, as the caption reads, “SRK watching his son AbRam Khan playing with himself (from the 60s).” Go figure.
This one shows a shot from the movie Fast and Furious franchise, which was probably edited out before hitting the big screen. Who knows why the makers removed it! Malayali actor Aju Varghese would have been an asset in the movie.
The artist probably did not like the ending of Game of Thrones, with Bran Stark of Winterfell assuming the throne. So he fixed it in his own way. He placed actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on the Iron Throne.
In this one, the artist planted fake Heisenberg and Jesse Pinkman in the Breaking Bad poster.
Actress Ahaana Krishna has been referred to as the “Goddess of Death” here. She looks cool in this avatar though.
The artist paid tribute to the late Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan in this post. “Rest in peace legends,” it reads.