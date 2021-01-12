This Kerala Couple is Sharing Travel Stories as They Traverse the Country in a Revamped Car

The concept of living on the move has been gaining ground slowly as more and more people are ditching the conventional mode of travel and lifestyle. While we have seen families refurbishing buses and bigger vehicles to suit their needs, this Kerala couple has been doing the exact same thing, but in a car.

Lakshmi Krishna (23) and Harikrishnan J (31), hailing from Thrissur have renovated their car to aid them while they travel across the country. The duo is also running a vlog called the TinPin stories, where they document their travel experiences.

The couple's latest travel series will see them covering 13 states in India by car.

Refurnishing the car took Rs.4,000 and now the couple eats, sleeps and lives inside it and so far they have managed to cover four states, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The couple's vlog, which has now over 67,000 subscribers, caters to their followers by showcasing their travel stories and whatever culinary delights they rustle up.

They have built a make-shift bed by folding their seats for whenever they need to sleep and carry a simple stove set-up for cooking. They fill up the mini cylinder when they need it and also fill up water from RO filter stations.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, Harikrishnan and Lakshmi said what helped them in their travelling was the lack of a set plan as they could tweak their visiting spots as and when needed. And since the couple set off during October last year when states were issuing lockdowns and guidelines differently, they tweaked their plans along the way.

“The people we have met so far have been extremely kind to us. A few gave us a part of the produce from their farms while others offered free parking space on their premises,” Lakshmi was quoted as saying.

The couple has always loved to travel on the off-the-beaten tracks. So their greatest joys lie in discovering new and hidden spots wherever they go. They have explored villages, their traditions, local cuisine, culture and much more.