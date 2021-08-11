This Kerala Entrepreneur Could be India's First Space Tourist With Virgin Galactic

With Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson‘s recent suborbital space flights, the concept of space tourism has gripped the interest of the world. Now, an Indian from the state of Kerala, is set to potentially be the country’s first space tourist. Santhosh George Kulangara, a solo traveller, entrepreneur and the founder of travel and exploration channel Safari TV, was the first Indian selected to be a paid space tourist by Branson’s Virgin Galactic, in 2007. He is now a part-time member of the Kerala State Planning Board. According to a report by the Indian Express, as Kulangara gears up for his space travel, Virgin Galactic is yet to confirm when he will embark on this journey and whether or not it will require more training.

The report further stated that Kulangara first came upon the idea of space tourism when he saw a newspaper ad where Branson was inviting people to join his company’s space tour. According to Kulangara’s website highlighting his journey, “They have confirmed the seat as passenger number 38. The authorities of the flight have allowed Santhosh George to film the entire process of preparations and flight sequences. There will be three days of flight preparations, to equip with the basic knowledge for the trip. Santhosh George will spend three hours in zero-gravity environment."

Kulangara further told the Indian Express that he is shelling out approximately Rs 1.8 crore for the trip, besides training costs and other expenses. However, he feels that the amount is worth it for the “experience and the historical significance". He said that it is the experience that one pays for, adding that when he was undergoing training at the Kennedy Space Center in the United States, he got to know personalities like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Leonardo DiCaprio along with Branson.

Billionaire Richard Branson’s latest trip to space opened a new door of possibilities in the field of space travel. Branson’s Virgin Galactic is all set to start its first commercial flight to space in 2022 and enthusiasts may finally get an experience of how it feels to be out there. While this unique experience may cost people a fortune, the company has also started a contest where it will be giving out two free tickets on one of its first commercial space flights.

