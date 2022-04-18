This Kerala Man's Electric Vehicle Can Run 60 km at Just Rs 5

Electric vehicles are grabbing the headlines these days. And with the fuel prices sky-rocketing, they will only get more popular. But these battery-fuelled vehciles are yet to acquire a broad customer base because they come at a higher price compared to their petrol or diesel counterparts. For 67-year-old Antony John, the cost doesn’t matter since he, instead of buying an EV, built one himself at home. The car that Antony built has a range of 60 kilometres, once fully charged. The battery consumes only a unit of electricity to get fully charged, which costs Rs 5.

Here is the video:

Hailing from Kerala, Antony is an EV aficionado who took his love for EVs a notch higher. A career counsellor by profession, Antony used to commute from home to office on his electric two-wheeler. As years passed, he started yearning for a mode of transport that apart from getting him to places, also protected him from the sun and the rain. So, he built a battery-powered car that offers him a great range-to-cost ratio. According to the YouTube channel Village VarthaHe named his creation “Pulkoodu.”

Antony sourced the battery from a Delhi-based vendor and got the frame made in a garage. All the wiring in the car was done by Antony himself. He has equipped the car with headlights, turn indicators, front and back wipers, and a pair of fog lamps. The car is spacious enough to accommodate the driver and one other passenger.

The EV that Antony built is small which makes it quite easy for him to navigate through narrow streets. As per Antony’s claims, it cost him Rs 4.5 lakh to build the EV from scratch.

Despite various aspects building up a noticeable resistance toward EVs, the sales of EVs have increased three-fold from the last fiscal year, as per the data collected by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

