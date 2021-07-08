This Kerala Tailor Duo Has Been Wearing Matching Clothes for 25 Years, Here's Why

With retailers often mass producing clothes nowadays, chances are often two people might just end up wearing the same set of clothes, thereby ‘twinning’ unintentionally. But for Raveendran Pillai and Udayakumar of Alappuzha district of Kerala, wearing matching clothes has been a ritual of sorts for the past 25 years. Back in 1982, Udayakumar was introduced to Raveendran by the former’s elder brother Thilakan and 4 decades down the line, the duo, both tailors by profession have always worn the exact same clothes whenever they step out together, The News Mnute reported.

The two friends became known as ‘Paachu and Kovalan’ after two famous cartoon characters created by the late PK Manthri that appeared in Manorajyam, a Malayalam magazine. After setting out on a journey of friendship for years, both of them brought two units and made it a single tailoring shop and named it after their nicknames, calling it PK tailors.

“We somehow hit it off as soon as we got introduced to each other. Six years later – in 1988 – we brought our units together and made it a single tailoring shop called PK Tailors,” Raveendran was quoted as saying.

Their families, who initially also used to wear matching clothes but stopped later on, are also very supportive of the duo’s quirky way.

The duo has a total of 40 pairs of matching outfits and they ensure they wear the same clothes daily, matching shirts and pants. The only exceptions are usually Sundays when they are going separately. We make sure that we wear the same shirts and pants on all days.

In a somewhat similar but eerily strange case, a set of best friends for 17 years, found out they’re actually sisters. Ashley Thomas and Latoya Wimberly had a lot in common while growing up in Philadelphia. As children, they had similar facial features and even wore same size in shoes, CNN reported.

They had met once back in 2004 at a birthday party and had hit it off instantly. ‘Stuck to each other like glue’, the duo always referred to themselves as sisters.

But years later, at a party organised by Wimberly to celebrate her engagement, Thomas had shared pictures from there which included her father Kenneth Wimberly and a friend of Thomas’ late mother recognized Kenneth. The two women split money for a DNA test and found out that they were actually half-sisters.

