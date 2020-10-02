This Kid Left Home With Rs 100, Came back With Rs 150 and Four Chickens Instead. Here's Why

An adorable Twitter thread is attracting the attention of many social media users. In a series of tweets, a user has shared the story of her cute baby cousin.

The tweet starts with an expression of laughter and informs the readers that her cousin was given Rs 100 to take with him to school. The first tweet tells us that the kid returned with Rs 150 and four chicks.

hahahah yaaaar my baby cousin went to school today, he's in first grade, and my mami gave him 100 rs to take with. He came back from school with 4 baby chickens and 150 rs ?? — - (@maulana_banana) September 29, 2020

In the subsequent tweets, the story becomes clearer. The kids were buying baby chickens outside their school for Rs 25 each. The cousin saw that a group of kids were scared after buying the chicks and therefore, the kids let them loose.

Ok my lovely audience, so basically, kids were buying choozay outside school, 25rs each. (they used to be 3rs when i was little, that's 733% inflation!!)He saw a group of kids get really scared and let the choozay loose once they started wiggling around in their hands. — - (@maulana_banana) September 29, 2020

That upright kid, worried about the chicks on the road, collected them in his bag and ran after the man who was selling the baby chickens. As a reward for his act, the man gave him four chicks and Rs 50.

He got very worried for the choozay being let loose on the road. So he gathered alllll of them in his bag— a homework diary was lost in the making of this— and took them back to the uncle who had cycled further off.The chooza uncle gave him 4 choozay and 50 rs as a reward! — - (@maulana_banana) September 29, 2020

The tweet also says that in the process of collecting the baby chickens, the kid lost his homework book. The number of chicks rescued remains uncertain as the kid cannot count beyond 14.

In the last tweet, the handle shares that this baby cousin of hers started crying when someone joked about eating the baby chicken. He also realised the same day that the meat which he has always enjoyed eating comes from this bird indeed.

He is now crying as someone made a joke about eating them and he has just realized that the botis he's been eating all his life do in fact come from chickens. — - (@maulana_banana) September 29, 2020

