This Kid's iPad Came With an 'Impossible' Manual and it's Desi Parenting 101

Every few days, Twitter throws at us funny tweets from moms and dads all around the world that demonstrate various parenting methods. While some work, some are just plain hilarious. In this week’s edition of hilarious parenting tweets, you could either take a cue from the example or laugh it out. We are well aware that the technological revolution has impacted the newer generation of kids the most. They are all tech-savvy, well aware of the developments surrounding technology as well as stay up to date with the latest devices.

As a result, parents are tasked with the challenge to keep them in check, regulate their usage and make sure that other chores and responsibilities do not suffer when they’re using their devices. This tweet by user @mxrxmxshxl is a good example of how her parents planned to keep her little brother in check after providing him with a new iPad. In the tweet carrying the image, she wrote, “My parents got my little brother an iPad and put this note in it before giving it to him.”

On a paper that seemed like a letterhead with the iconic Apple logo, the parents penned:

“Apple says kids can only use the iPad if

1) They do 5 namaz daily

2) Respect their parents

3) Do their work

a. Quran

b. Math

c. Science

d. English

e. Social Studies

If a kid does do this, parent can take their iPad back."

My parents got my little brother an iPad and put this note in it before giving it to him pic.twitter.com/cp4nOpdGtC— (@mxrxmxshxl) December 13, 2021

This tweet felt relatable to thousands of users as it collected around 44,500 likes, 326 quote tweets and around 4,400 retweets. Most of the comments under seemed to be from people belonging to Muslim households who found this trick extremely relatable. Parents in Muslim households all over the world try to make sure that there is a balance of both religion and academic studies along with discipline.

One user under the comments said, “The typo at the end lmaoo,” to which @mxrxmxshxl clarified, “Nah my mom meant even if he does all this, she can still take it away,” which makes the instance even funnier. Another asked, “Does it work?” to which the sister replied, “I mean he’s not 10 so not really.” One said, “The fact that Apple has more authority in your home than your parents.” The wittiest comment, however, was, “Last clause is how most corporates get us do grinding for them day in day out and would say no for increments.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.