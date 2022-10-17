This Kissan Jam and Paratha Dish is a Sweet Discovery Winning Foodies' Approval

Internet’s viral food recipes give us more misses than hits, but happy are the days when foodies unanimously declare some culinary invention a “piece of heaven”. Shared by food blogger Bismillah Rasoi on Instagram, this Kissan jam and paratha combo is serving just that to the Internet this fine day. In many households, parathas are served with a side of plain sugar, and the recipe at hand is an improvisation on that. The viral recipe involves loading up the flattened paratha dough with Kissan mixed fruit jam, folding it up well and then frying it in oil. What results is a piece of sweet and savoury goodness that should confuse your taste buds in a good way.

Most Instagram users were keen on trying out the recipe for themselves. Some, however, suggested that spreading jam onto a regular paratha would have served the purpose more easily. One Instagram user suggested that jaggery could be used as a filling instead of the jam to get an even more delicious concoction. “This looks really flavorful 🔥🔥🔥,” an Instagram user commented. “Make simple namak ajwain ka parantha and then spread some Kissan jam on the top of it, roll it [and] enjoy,” another suggested. There were some naysayers as well who called the dish unhealthy but on the whole, the reviews seemed to be positive.

A similar culinary experimentation with paratha had left the Internet divided recently. Shared by a creator going by ‘Chief Foodie Officer’, the video of a chocolate paratha topped with vanilla ice cream had gone viral.

The recipe involves stuffing chocolate chips into the dough before it’s rolled and cooked into a paratha. The paratha is then served with a dollop of vanilla ice cream sprinkled with some chocolate syrup. The end result almost resembles your regular pancake. Should one be so bold? Opinion has been differing on Instagram. While many users commented that they were willing to give it a shot and try preparing it themselves, others said it was a no-go right off the bat.

Recently, there was also a viral Gulab Jamun burger recipe that attempted a similar innovation.

