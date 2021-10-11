This Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Is a Tribute to Mothers, the Real-life Goddesses

With West Bengal lit up in ‘Durga Pujo’ colours, puja committee in the state are vying up to score brownie points when it comes to pandals and idols’ decorations. A puja organising committee has based the pandal on ‘Mayer Chowa’ (Mother’s touch). The idea of the pandal’s theme is to portray the role of a mother in our lives and thus equating her role to that of the Goddess.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sujit Roy, who is the secretary of the puja committee said, “The pandal is made up of bamboos. This year, our pandal is themed on mother, her role in our upbringing. We have decorated the pandal with ‘Sakha Pola’, a traditional bengali set of bangles. The ‘Shakha’ are white bangles made of conch-shells and ‘Pola’ are red bangles made out of red corals. Bengali mothers traditionally wear them all the time and thus decorating the pandal using them is a fitting tribute to the mothers.

Roy added, “We have used it as a decorative piece because it is worn by married Bengali women. Through this theme, we want to convey that both Maa and Durga Maa protect their children in times of distress and COVID-19," he added.

The pandal has aspired to depict a mother’s all encompassed personality through the various decorations inside the pandal, from household chores to looking after children.

Durga Puja is celebrated as the victory of the Devi against demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil. The 10th day is marked Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

Among several such theme based pandals, a few of them have been maintain versatility over the years. The Sreebhoomi Sporting Club in Laketown have replicated Burj Khalifa and covered the idol with 45 kg gold. The 145-feet tall Burj Khalifa pandal has special lighting arrangements to give it a majestic look in the night and around 250 workers have built this in two months. Several Durga Puja organisers in Kolkata have also themed the marquees and idols on issues such as farmers’ agitation, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the partition of India.

