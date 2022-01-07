This Labrador Robot Can Provide Home Assistance to People with Reduced Mobility

Californian startup Labrador Systems is at CES 2022 presenting a new domestic robot, designed to make life easier for people with reduced mobility. This assistive robot can carry up to 25 pounds (ten kilograms) of goods, so that they can always be accessible. The Labrador Retriever takes the form of a small rolling table with a shelf, adjustable in height. It is able to navigate through doorways and maneuver throughout a house, bringing goods to people who have mobility difficulties. This could be laundry, a meal tray, medication or even a package delivered to the door by a courier service. Users can control the Retriever to move or pick up items from its touch screen, but also from a smartphone or by voice. With support from Amazon, this project is indeed compatible with Alexa.

Addressing people with disabilities as well as individuals who suffer from chronic pain, millions of people could see their daily lives simplified by this type of robot. Labrador plans to bring this one to market by the end of 2023.

In an unrelated incident, A Philadelphia-based robot manufacturer is willing to offer $200,000, roughly Rs 1.5 crore, to anyone willing to give the rights to their face forever. The Promobot Company is designing and developing robots as assistants for shopping malls, hotels, and other crowded places.

For their humanoid robot assistant, the company is looking for a “kind and friendly” face, and they have launched the offer of Rs.1.5 crore for a person who is willing to sell the rights to use their face “forever.” The robot that will be developed with someone’s face will start operations from 2023, and the first order is given to an American company offering solutions to retail stores, shopping malls, and even airports, according to the press release.

(Including AFP Inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.