This ‘Laser Cat’ Emitting Rays Of Light From Its Eyes Is Viral; Watch Video

Cats are all over the internet nowadays. Understandably so as the internet cannot have enough of these goofy fluff balls, with all the attitude and grump resulting in the cuteness that they exhibit in every viral pic or video. Our fascination with felines has caused several cat videos to go viral on the internet. While most of these emphasise their funny histrionics, coupled with their god-like attitude, the most recent one to go viral is making people scratch their heads.

It’s, in fact, not wrong to say that cats do bring light into our lives but while it’s a fascinating idiom, this cat is doing it literally. Dubbed the ‘Laser Cat’, the cat can be seen emitting bright streams of light from both its eyes. The cat is seen sitting on a couch and looking here and there while the bright patches of light from its eyes illuminate the surroundings just like a torch. Seems hard to believe. Take a look at the video for yourself.



After being shared by the Facebook page Genivideo, the video became viral over the internet and people were left stunned. While many said it was just VFX, others believed the cat was some sort of a mystic with miraculous abilities.

However, before you lose your mind over it, let us tell you that it is none of the above and the cat is as normal as any other. However, it has a small band attached to its eyes which is emitting light. The cat’s owner probably had this trick up his sleeve to create some unique content.

Earlier this year, a Russian Maine Coone cat went viral for being as big as a dog and was touted to be the world’s largest domestic cat.

