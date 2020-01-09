Take the pledge to vote

This Latest Food Trend on Ice Cubes Mixed with Cereals Will Leave You in 'Awe'

A trend that is making headlines these days is, the ‘Ice on Cereal’, which started with Israeli singer-composer Gene Simmons and has received more following than expected.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 9, 2020, 5:55 PM IST
This Latest Food Trend on Ice Cubes Mixed with Cereals Will Leave You in 'Awe'
Just few days into 2020, and the year already seems to be starting with the internet being flooded with a lot of trends and we are confused to choose our favorite ones.

A trend that is making headlines these days is, the ‘Ice on Cereal’, which started with Israeli singer-composer Gene Simmons and has received more following than expected.

Yes, you heard it right! It is an ‘Ice on Cereal’ trend, where you add some ice to your cereal. On January 1, Simmons took to Twitter to share his way of eating cereals. He captioned the picture, “Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?”

The post has created a lot of stir online, with people pointing out the bizarre combination. Gene’ son, Nick Simmons, commented on it, writing, “30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life.”

However, it seems like not everyone was as unimpressed as expected. In fact, a lot of people accepted adding ice cubes to their own cereal on a regular basis. A person thanked him, for sharing the greatest tip of the decade.

Connecting himself to the trend, another wrote, “I'm an actual person and I've been doing it for 35 years.”

Here are a few other responses:

After a little flak, Simmons also defended his breakfast choice. Talking about controversy, he told to TMZ, “That makes a lot of sense, ‘cause Kim Jong Un and the rest of the world — and Mr. Putin and all the rest – that’s not controversy. What I had for breakfast - whether there’s ice in it or not - is earth-shaking.”

