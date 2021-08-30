This Lego Model of Hogwarts With Moving Staircases Will Make You Want to Live Here

When two major, obsession-worthy things are put together, the result is bound to grab eyeballs. One such treat to the eyes was created by combining Harry Potter and Legos. Eric Law is a Lego fanatic who makes marvelous creations out of Lego bricks. His latest creation is the interiors of the fictional yet mystical Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Although the creation in itself is enough to mesmerize Potter heads and viewers in general, this particular one has another fantastic catch. The Lego Hogwarts has the famous Grand Staircase, and it moves!

Take a look at this beautiful masterpiece:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Law (@ericklaw)

Sharing the video of the Lego Hogwarts, Eric, in the caption, gave credits to his son Zack, who made the moving staircase a reality.

As the caption, Lego wrote Percy Weasley’s dialogue from the visual saga, where he says, “Oh, and keep an eye out for the staircase, they like to change.” The same caption was used by Eric when he shared the snapshots of the Lego Hogwarts before sharing the video on his Instagram account.

Apart from the moving staircase, which no doubt stole the show, the Hogwarts made out of Legos also features the live paintings and the three main characters of the Harry Potter series – Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

The 1-minute clip left netizens in awe and wonder. One social media user said, “This is by far the coolest Lego creation I’ve ever seen. This made my day!”. “Time to buy more Lego stocks,” wrote another, hinting at how this creation might make Lego more popular than it already is.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here