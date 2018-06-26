This Lesbian Couple Got Engaged at the NYC Pride March and the Crowd Went Nuts

I hope that some day everyone will be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve reguardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or any other label placed upon people. Every individual is unique and we must accept one another to advance our culture in this modern world. — David Christopher (@DavidCThatsMe) June 25, 2018



Fair play to them but what does POTUS & VP think of such "unhuman behaviour". Best wishes to the couple and may they have the happiness they deserve. ❤️

— Mike Bourke (@MikePBourke) June 25, 2018

This is d America we all want to live in, to love, respect n value each other. God will bless ur proposal. What a lovely people to emulate from. A great example that show America can do better 🍾🍾🍾🍾 — Jammy_Adex (@jammy_adex) June 25, 2018



Oh goodie, now everyone in the world can sleep better tonight.

— Jay Gaudinier (@JayGaudinier) June 25, 2018

The NYC Pride Parade is one of the many events that celebrates the LGBTQI+ community in high spirits and colours in the US.However, amidst the swarm of rainbow pride flags, glitter, colourful floats and festivities of more than 48,000 marchers that poured over streets for Pride this year on Sunday, one moment in particular stood out.When Trudy Mermudez, a fire-fighter working with the New York Fire Department (FDNY), decided to propose to her long-time girlfriend right in the middle of the parade route, the crowd erupted with waves of love and laughter.While Mermudez had been planning this proposal for over six months, her lady love, Paramedic Tayreen Bonilla, had not seen this coming.The couple met each other through their first jobs at the New York Fire Department roughly five years ago.Despite expressing concerns about whether a wedding proposal at a pride parade would turn out to be a massive cliché, Bermudez finally bunched up her courage and decided to go ahead with it.“I felt like there was no better day”, she told CNN in an interview.Bermudez said neither she nor Bonilla had ever marched in the parade before. The Fire department's first responder decided to pop the question in the midst of a crosswalk a few yards away from the historic Stonewall Inn.She proposed with a ring that she put in Bonilla’s hand after which they embraced and kissed passionately, much to the cheering crowd's delight.Even though, Bonilla initially in the moment thought that Bermudez is joking, this sweet Sunday proposal was not a test-run but the real thing.Talk about fairy tale endings, eh?The FDNY even congratulated them on their official Twitter account.And of course, twitter LOVED the symbolic proposal: