This Life Hack Video Shows How To Get Out of a Locked Car

A lot of videos on social media come under the category of “life hacks” as they explain techniques to make our lives easy or sometimes can even prove to be lifesaving. A video showing how to use a car seat to get out of a locked car has gone viral on the social media platform.

The video was shared by LEARN_SOMETHING on the microblogging platform and captioned, “How to break a car window in an emergency, for example underwater.” The footage showed how one can unhinge a headrest and use it to break the glass from the inside. The headrest was taken out and hammered at a pressure point near the glass video which cracked the whole glass window.

This could save your life! ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/otKzEcZyV5 — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) October 19, 2022

This would enable a person locked inside to easily break the glass and get out in case of an emergency. The video was reshared by Morissa Schwartz, who has more than 2 lakh followers on the social media platform. She suggested that the video could save lives and help it reach a wider audience.

The life hack video has more than 10 lakh views on Twitter and continues to grow in terms of its reach. People in the comments thanked Morissa for sharing the footage and some even wanted to try it out.

I’m gonna try this today in my friends car — Riaz (@Riaz74822752) October 19, 2022

A user wrote, “I’m gonna try this today in my friend’s car.”

Nice share. Thank you Morissa! 😉 — Mick Reynolds🇺🇦🌻 (@MickReynolds18) October 19, 2022

Another commented, “Nice share. Thank you, Morissa!”

NO!!!!! IT WON'T!!!! My Dad would certainly kill me if I did that to his Car!!!! 😰😰🥵 — धोंडोपंत (@beingtolerant) October 19, 2022

A third user, however, disagreed with the video and wrote, “NO!!!!! IT WON’T!!!! My Dad would certainly kill me if I did that to his Car!!!!”

The original user, who shared the video, is known to share such videos that can help people on the social media platform make their lives easier. From carpentry hacks to everyday tasks that can be done easily, many videos can be found on their account that are useful to us.

