This Little Boy Gets His CV for Job Interview with Mother, Viral Video Wins Netizens

A viral video featuring a toddler getting ready for a job interview with her mother has caused a buzz online. Sharing this adorable video online, US TikTok user Mum Maggie said that she had lost her regular job during the COVID-19 pandemic and was slated to appear in an interview for a new position. However, she wasn’t able to find anyone with whom she could have left her little son. So, she decided to tell the company about this small problem, and they were more than understanding about it. They told her that they are child-friendly and invited her to bring him along to the interview.

As reported by The Mirror, the TikTok video shared by Maggie features her son prepping up for the big interview day as he dresses up in a blue and white striped suit completed by a bow time. The mother-son duo washes up the toddler’s buggy and even writes down his own CV explaining why he would be a great addition to the company’s team.

The CV lists down his unique qualities that include his ability to eat all the snacks and smelling flowers from his teeth. His expert eye to ‘spot a dog from a mile away’ also finds its place on the CV.

The clip then shows the little boy walking into the reception with her mother and apparently the interview went all smooth he walks out eating a pickle out of the owner’s sandwich. Maggie thanks and praises the company for being so understanding and welcoming for her and the kid.

This adorably cute video of the toddler has racked up nearly 9 million views along with thousands of comments from the users of the short video sharing app.

Reacting to the video, the users just could not stop gushing over the cuteness of the little kid and said that if they were the person taking the interview, they would have hired them right away.

And looks like the person taking the interview was also in agreement with the other users as Maggie posted another video shortly updating that the dream team had secured a job offer and the two would now be putting their heads together to consider it.

