This Little Boy Knows How To Fold Clothes In The Blink Of An Eye; Watch

After a tiring day, even a simple task like folding clothes and keeping them inside the closet may feel like a huge one. So, have you ever wondered if there was an easier way to fold your clothes? If yes, then you’ll be surprised to know about this little kid’s trick, much more efficient than the usual approach.

A video of the little kid folding his clothes at lightning speed, using just a piece of cardboard, recently went viral on Twitter. “This is how a simple cardboard could have made our childhood so much better,” read the tweet.

This is how a simple cardboard could have made our childhood so much better pic.twitter.com/p9NlIw45b3 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) November 2, 2022

The mind-blowing footage reveals the young kid placing his t-shirts on cardboard one by one. The cardboard is cut halfway up on two sides with a sufficient place kept in the middle. With his skilful tiny hands, the boy spreads his clothes in the middle of the cardboard and flaps shut the cut-out portions – first the ones on either side of the cardboard and then the remaining one in the middle.

The results present beautifully folded clothes in the blink of an eye. The kid then takes away his folded clothes and arranges them in order on the couch.

Seeing the video, a lot of users shared their reactions in the comments of the tweet. “I`d give it a 9,” remarked one user. “Am I the only one impressed with the fact that he is probably under 5 years old and doing these types of things? How many of our kids are this responsible!?” wrote another. A third user expressed, “This would make my adulthood better too.”

So far, the effortless tactic of the little boy has garnered over 3.8 million views and received more than 42.8k likes on the micro-blogging platform.

What do you think of this cool hack?

