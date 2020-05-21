BUZZ

1-MIN READ

This Llama is Delivering Food to Remote Houses in UK amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Video grab. (Image courtesy: Reuters)

Video grab. (Image courtesy: Reuters)

Max, the llama has been making food deliveries to remote properties in the Welsh Valley during the coronavirus lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
As the coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of distress among people, a recent video from UK shows how a llama is going about delivering food to households at such difficult time.

According to a report in the Reuters, Max, the llama has been making food deliveries to remote properties in the Welsh Valley during the coronavirus lockdown.

Alex and Matt, from the llama farm "Pembrokeshire Llamas" decided to try and do something positive after their business was shut down by the virus. They've taken one of their llamas 'Max' to visit people living in remote spots while they deliver food to people and cheer them up.

"Shopping in the old days was miserable, wasn't it? It's great fun these days," said one of the customers in the video filmed by the farm owners on May 6.

The video shows Max visiting other households too around the neighbourhood.

According to the couple, llama delivery is not only eco-friendly but is most of all, a safe alternative for those at risk of catching the virus, if they went out of the valley to shop.

Llama delivers food supplies several times a week, which helps Max stay in shape.

Meanwhile, UK reported nearly 2.5 lakh of positive coronavirus cases, while the death toll has crossed the 35,000 mark.

(With inputs from Reuters)


