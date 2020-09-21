This London Woman Wins Diljit Dosanjh with Her 'G.O.A.T' Rendition

Punjabi pop singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has fans all around the world and his recent admirer is a Polish woman from London who has impressed him with her recent video.

Instagram user Poli Puji won hearts of Punjabi music fans after she posted a video where she could be seen singing Dosanjh’s latest hit song G.O.A.T. Interestingly, the song has some desi dhol beats as well. Poli is accompanied by Punjabi artist Dilraj Brar who plays the dhol as she sings the Punjabi song in her unique accent.

Diljit fans were quick to react to the video and soon the singer himself posted it on his Instagram account where he captioned it, “I Like It Ilke it. G.O.A.T. Trending Worldwide.”

Poli was overwhelmed by the gesture and commented on his post, “Omg Diljit. I’m crying here now.”

The video also received a welcoming reaction from netizens, who were amazed by the Polish woman’s performance. A user commented, “Woah, Amazing Talent!”

However, this is not the first time when Poli has enthralled the internet with her Punjabi singing. Her TikTok account has multiple videos of her singing to hit Punjabi songs. She also sang Diljit’s G.O.A.T track in a TikTok video, which was shared by a fan on Twitter.

To this, the Punjabi singer reacted, “Sahi Punjabi Ch ga Rahi aa.”

Netizens also praised Poli’s talent as users commented, “Man.. now I gotta bring my white friends to sing his songs in order for @diljitdosanjh veerji ja ek like .. kyu.. hun carona de mahaul wich mainu ya kam vi karna pauga ..(sic).” Another user appreciated her confidence and love for the music,“Just loved it .. superb spirit and confidence.”

In an earlier Instagram post, Poli also sang Guru Randhawa’s hit song Suit and Lahore.

G.O.A.T is Diljit’s eleventh album, which was released in July this year. The album has made it to Billboard’s Global Chart on third place as fans continue to rejoice to Diljit’s uplifting music. With his recent album, Diljit also made his debut on Billboard’s Social 50 chart on August 8.