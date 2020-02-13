Take the pledge to vote

This Lone Grey Wolf Traveled Nearly 9,000 Miles to Find a Mate, but Died Alone

The young canine was first captured in October 2017 by biologists in Oregon, who began tracking the endangered animal’s movements.

Trending Desk

February 13, 2020
Image credits: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, via Associated Press.

Even though humans fantasize about the term ‘lone wolf’, experts said surviving in the wild is “very fragile” for a wolf.

This came in response to an endangered grey wolf, which had travelled thousands of miles across the United States in search of a mate, dying before it could find one.

Officials of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Service announced a few days back that a female grey wolf named OR-54 walked over 8,700 miles alone but could not survive.

The young canine was first captured in October 2017 by biologists in Oregon, who began tracking the endangered animal’s movements. It was found dead on February 5 (Wednesday) in northern California.

According to the agency, the wolf was searching for a mate, or another pack and wandered about. It also announced that the cause behind the animal’s death was not known yet, but an investigation has been launched.

According to The Independent, researchers said that OR-54 was three or four years old when it died. The wolf’s death also comes as a major setback to ‘wolf recovery’ in the US.

Amaroq Weiss, a wolf advocate at the Centre for Biological Diversity, said in a news release that OR-54 was a “beacon of hope”, who showed that wolves can return and flourish in California.

Speaking to Washington Post, she added that a lone wolf usually doesn’t live “past 4 or 5 years”.

