'This Looks Familiar': TikTok Takes a Cheeky Dig at Instagram Over its New 'Reels' Feature

Facebook-owned Instagram rolled out a new feature called Reels last month in India. The platform launched the latest offering as an answer to short-form videos of now-banned app TikTok.

Much like TikTok, Reels will allow users to create 15-second videotapes with audio that can be enhanced with visual effects.

In a bid to top up the vacuum left by TikTok, Facebook announced Instagram's Reels feature in 50 countries via Twitter.

The announcement, as expected, summoned a deluge of reactions from different parts of the world.

But none matched to that of TikTok’s, the very company that witnessed a face-off feature from its rival site on a global level.

On August 5, the US-based company introduced Reels in a tweet saying, “Introducing a new way to create and discover short, entertaining videos on Instagram. Reels is rolling out today to more than 50 countries around the world.”

Without much ado TikTok jumped on the bandwagon of trolling Instagram, directing a jab with a hilarious comment.

The official page of TikTok Twitter responded to Instagram's tweet saying, "Well... this looks familiar" adding a winking face emoji.

There are some basic points of similarities and differences in the features of the two leading apps. Reels’ quirky dance, prank and fashion videos correspond with TikTok to a certain extent.

However, the difference as of now could be that the duration of the video in Reels is limited to 15 seconds, whereas TikTok lets people upload tad longer videos.

TikTok was banned in India by the government along with 58 other Chinese-owned social media giants in June.