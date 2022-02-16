This Love Letter From 1913 Folded into a Mini Art Gallery Stands the Test of Time

Listening to an ancient love story always boosts certain feelings in a person like trust, compassion, empathy, etc. Not just an ancient story, but any romantic tale leaves the listener in awe. Love is always in the air despite Valentine’s Day being past us, and social media always confirms this claim by bringing different romantic content forth us. This time a love letter written in 1913 is being appreciated by the netizens. In the age where love letters have been replaced by text messages, this letter is reminding people of the sweet romantic gesture of love. An independent film producer and freelance photographer, Sardonicus informed through a tweet on October 9, 2019, that the letter was written by American cartoonist and illustrator Alfred Joseph Frueh for his wife Giuliette Fanciulli on January 10, 1913. What makes this letter more charming than its date, is the fact that the letter morphs into a mini model of an art gallery if folded as per the instructions. This was done by Frueh to inform his wife about the specific details of an art gallery before she visited it.

https://twitter.com/loversquarrelI/status/1492866161460973573

Sardonicus tweeted, “Letter from cartoonist Alfred Joseph Frueh to his wife Giuliette Fanciulli, sent on Jan. 10th, 1913. The letter opens up to form a model of a gallery hung with paintings. Frueh made this model inform his wife about the details of a specific art gallery before her visit”.

'Letter from cartoonist Alfred Joseph Frueh to his wife Giuliette Fanciulli, sent on Jan. 10th, 1913.The letter opens up to form a model of a gallery hung with paintings. Frueh made this model to inform his wife about the details of a specific art gallery before her visit' pic.twitter.com/t9YRQixEFA— Sardonicus (@RealSardonicus) October 9, 2019

Also, the Smithsonian Archives of American Art website claims that the letter was “meant to educate Ms. Fanciulli before visiting a gallery.” The amazingly crafted represents an example of how folds and cuts can change a simple sheet of paper into a delicate model. Once folded correctly, the letter’s outer side remains covered in the texts while the inside of the letter replicates an art gallery with mini photographs and paintings hanging on the wall.

After giving it a closer look, a small rectangular cut can be seen that mimics the entrance of the gallery. Texts like “this way in” are written over the “door”, while a noticeboard can be seen hanging on the left side of the doorway with the instructions “Leave your hats and umbrellas at home. I ain’t got time to check them”. The letter is being loved by the netizens, as many have retweeted the tweet and wrote praising for the skillful letter, adding that how the craft was ahead of its time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.