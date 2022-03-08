This Love Story of Bihar Man and German Woman is Making People Believe in Fairytales

You must know of a lot of cinematic and crazy love stories, but have you ever heard about a man from Bihar and a woman from Germany falling in love and getting married? Satyendra Kumar from Bihar and Larissa Benz from Germany recently tied the knot in Nawada district, Bihar. According to an India Today report, Larissa and Satyendra were researchers in Germany. Larissa was working on prostate cancer and Satyendra was researching skin cancer. They first started talking in 2019 and then gradually fell in love. During these three years, they decided to get married. They couldn’t marry until 2022 due to Covid-19. But, as soon as the environment became conducive, they got married.

While her parents couldn’t attend their wedding due to visa approval issues, Larissa came to India on a special visa to get married. She was so moved by Indian customs and rituals that she got married in an Indian-style wedding with Satyendra’s whole family and the villagers as witnesses. Satyendra’s parents were elated to have a daughter-in-law who wasn’t from India.

Satyendra is the son of Vishnudev Mahato and Shyama Devi and is a resident of Berota. The family organised a feast for the village on March 5 to celebrate the wedding. The guests were also very supportive of the marriage and said that the world is changing and it’s time for people to change too.

Larissa did not know Hindi except for a few words and expressed that Satyendra translated words and sentences to her. She didn’t know the marriage laws in India either but cooperated with all the family members and did as instructed, as she was very enthusiastic for the wedding to happen in Indian style. Larissa even wore a red-and-blue Lehenga along with heavy traditional jewellery and looked beautiful in all the outfits for the various ceremonies.

