This Machine Will Make Your Rotis For You But at the Cost of Rs 1 Lakh

Struggling to make rotis? This roti-making machine will do it for you, from mixing to kneading to puffing. The catch? It costs Rs 1,11,000. The Rotimatic completely automates the process of making rotis, but the price has made many social media users do a double take. Claiming to be the “smarter way to roti", the website for the Rotimatic reads: “Rotimatic is the world’s first fully integrated solution that measures, mixes, kneads, flattens, cooks, puffs and, delights. All in one!" It can make a number of different types: Whole wheat roti, Jowar roti, Bajra roti, Puri, Pizza, Multigrain roti and Roti wrap. The user has to load the ingredients into the machine. It has been around for a while in India.

No need for goil roti wali, have your own rotimatic. It saves your panadol cost #DigitalLife pic.twitter.com/aucBMMdjDW— Block_Diversity v.8 ™️ (@i_bot404) April 1, 2021

Cost should be reasonable to compensate time and energy..My cook cost is far lesser then rotimatic cost even for 10 years cooks salary — Graphene (@Grapheene) January 31, 2021

Today I learned there’s a machine called a Rotimatic that makes your roti for USD999! pic.twitter.com/8BMphclo9z— _ (@_livebait) August 11, 2020

Making rotis is certainly no cakewalk. In a viral video shared recently, a daughter learns to make rotis but fails to do so in an extremely funny way.

The video shows a mother and a daughter standing in the kitchen near a stove. A roti is already on the pan and the mother asks her daughter to bake the roti by saying: “Abhi ise seko (now bake it).” The daughter starts baking the roti in a hilarious way with her roller (belan) instead of her hands. Her mother then scolds her for doing so and asks her to move the roti while baking it with her hands. The daughter tries doing it with her hands but gets burnt so she just touches the roti twice. Following this, the mother asks her to flip the roti: “Palat do.” The daughter then flips the whole pan on the stove with the roti still on the pan rather than just flipping the roti. The mother then gives a hilarious look to her daughter and smacks her daughter’s head softly.

Instagram users went gaga over the video and found it extremely funny. An edited version of the video was shared on Instagram on a meme page. The video which was posted 4 days ago on April 25, garnered more than 34,000 views and people flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

