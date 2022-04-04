This Magnetic Slime Robot Could Save Lives by Grabbing Accidentally Swallowed Objects

In a rare incident, scientists have created magnetic slime with the aim of saving people’s lives. A video of the same was shared on TikTok by Dr Karan Raj and it has now gone viral. In the video, he explains how this slime can save the lives of human beings. Created by Professor Li Zhang and her colleagues at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the slime contains magnetic particles. This allows it to travel across surfaces and change into different shapes. “This magnetic slime ball has a custard-like consistency and can squeeze through narrow objects. It can be manipulated by an external magnet to reach out to nearby objects and grasp them. In fact, it can even be damaged, destroyed and cut, and demonstrate self-healing properties. The hope is that one day it can be used inside the human body to retrieve swallowed foreign objects," the doctor said in the video.

A robot made of magnetic slime could be deployed inside the body to perform tasks such as retrieving objects swallowed by accident.https://t.co/EYpnx56vNO pic.twitter.com/zA3hMO80xQ— New Scientist (@newscientist) March 31, 2022

Many assumed it to be an April Fool’s Day joke. However, Zhang while speaking to The Guardian said, “The ultimate goal is to deploy it like a robot. We still consider it as fundamental research – trying to understand its material properties." She further explained how it has ‘visco-elastic properties.’ This means that it can sometimes behave like a solid, sometimes it behaves like a liquid.

Meanwhile, a fascinating video of a robotic dog patrolling the streets of Shanghai has gone viral. The video, shared widely on Twitter, shows the robotic dog making announcements through a megaphone attached to it. “A robot apparently enforcing lockdown in Shanghai,” wrote American radio host Dana Loesch on Twitter alongside the video. In the clip, the street looks deserted as people are forced into their homes due to the virus.

A robotic dog then appears patrolling the street on its four legs while announcements can be heard. On taking a closer look, a megaphone can be seen attached to the back of the robot. Reportedly, it was reminding people to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks, washing hands frequently and sanitizing their homes/flats.

