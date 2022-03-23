This Malaysian Dog Loves Nasi Lemak, And She's All 'Cute and Round' Now

A street dog in Cyberjaya, Malaysia has hit the headlines across the world as it loves nasi lemak, Malay cuisine. The dog is always seen hanging around Malay Mak Cik, a nasi lemak stall owner. Reportedly, Mak Cik has warmed our hearts, as the stall runner provides love and care to the innocent dog, by feeding him the Malay dish.

For the unversed, nasi lemak is more or less the same as the Indian kheer.

My Forever Doggo, a volunteer-run pet adoption service sharing the pictures of the dog via a Facebook post wrote, “MEET THE DOGGO WHO LOVES NASI LEMAK (a.k.a the nasi lemak ambassador)!”

https://www.facebook.com/myforeverdoggo/posts/3109431699330108

Calling the dog Ms Chonky, the post read, “Ms Chonky, who got cute and round as a result of eating nasi lemak given by a kind Mak Cik every day! ”

Looking at the dog, locals even thought that she was pregnant. However, Putri, the lady who shared this story, mentioned that the dogs around the area have been spayed and neutered. Meanwhile, Mak Cik has been praised all around the world for her act of kindness towards homeless dogs.

Advertisement

However, the way the weight of this dog is increasing, many have expressed concern for its health. Meanwhile, needless to say, Ms Chonky is adorable. Many netizens in the comment applauded Mak Cik and also prayed for her success.

Speaking about the Malay cuisine dish, Nasi Lemak, commonly found in Malaysia is also consumed by locals in Singapore. It consists of fragrant rice cooked in coconut milk and pandan leaf.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.