This Man Ate at 8,000 Restaurants Just to Find Most Authentic Chinese Cuisine

It brings people together and transports you to places. Such is the power of good food. How far are you willing to go in search for that ideal taste of serving? David R Chan has spent nearly four decades in his search for authentic Chinese food. His quest, within the US, took him to nearly 8000 restaurants. Chan, a retired tax lawyer from Los Angeles, has archived his experiences in a spreadsheet wherein he detailed each of his visits. A third-generation Chinese American, Chan began his odyssey in the 1960s as a search for identity. Then a college student, he was inspired by the American civil rights movement and wanted to explore his heritage. As his interest of the Chinese in America grew, his curiosity to learn the diversity of the cuisine rose. Before this, he was less aware of how varied it was. Though, admittedly, he cannot use chopsticks.

As a child, Chan did not eat Chinese food and was not so impressed when he first tried Chinese fare. Recalling his first Chinese meals in the 1950s, the 72-year-old shared with BBC, “The food was not sophisticated. I’d eat soy sauce on rice, and nothing else.” On his business trips to far-flung states in America, Canada and Asia, Chan would sample Chinese food.

Not a typical food critic or even a foodie, Chan gave up tea to avoid caffeine and follows a low-cholesterol, low-sugar diet. From pork belly to tea-smoked duck and pineapple buns, the Chinese restaurant “collector” chronicles his food tastings regularly on his social media accounts.

Chan recommends San Gabriel Valley in Los Angeles as the best spot for the most varied authentic Chinese foods in America. San Francisco wins for dim sum. Contrary to common belief, Chan has no set aspiration as to the number of restaurants he would visit. He does hope to try as many as possible. He keeps a food blog after retirement and continues to visit new venues. His wife, who is from China, remains sceptical about Chan’s expertise. She is the cook in the house and is bemused when people ask queries about Chinese food to her husband.

His worst meal? Fargo in North Dakota.

