This Man Avoids Dating Apps Because He's Scared to Run into His Half-Siblings

Dating is complicated but in the modern age, it has been made easy with apps that match you with the most suitable partner based on several factors. However, what is simple for others is a nightmare for the 24-year-old Zave Fors from the US state of Oregon. He is cautious while using dating apps because his biological father who was a sperm donor has donated 500 sperms so far.

Zave avoids using dating apps to find matches because he fears getting matched with a half-sibling and not even knowing that the other person is related to him.

Zave was conceived with the help of a sperm donor and was raised by a single mother. The 24-year-old man knew it as a child that he was donor-conceived. He was inquisitive about his lineage and that is why Zave registered himself on the website Ancestry. Surprisingly, he discovered that a student at Zave’s school Daron McClennan-Colon was his half-brother, reported Mirror.

Through his findings, Zave discovered that his father has donated his sperm around 500 times in one decade. It is estimated that he has 50 children from sperm donation.

Speaking about this, Zave told Mirror that when it comes to intimate relationships, there is always going to be a spectre of unknown lingering over him in relationships. Zave said that he could be sure of not being related to a person only if he genetically tests all his partners.

So far, the man has been able to find eight half-siblings. Zave said that his dating life has been damaged because he does not know how many siblings he has.

Zave believed that knowing about his ancestry will provide security and validation to his life, however, after knowing this information, his dating life has been drastically affected.

After finding out his biological father, Zave also connected with him but was left disappointed. He asked his father the reason behind sperm donation but he found his father’s response ‘dehumanising.’ Zave’s biological father said that he donated his sperm because he wanted to get paid for something that was good at doing. The father also said that he wanted to add to the gene pool without becoming a parent.