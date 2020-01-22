This Man Cuts Novels in Half to Carry Them Easily, Internet Calls Him 'Book Murderer'
Recently, Alex posted a picture of his epic volumes that he simply cut into bite-size chunks on Twitter.
(Image credit: Twitter/ @alex_christofi )
A man named Alex Christofi is dividing the internet after getting accused of book butchery. In a surprising revelation on Twitter, Alex admitted that he hacks hefty books in half as it becomes easier to carry.
Recently, Alex posted a picture of his epic volumes that he simply cut into bite-size chunks on Twitter. The bizarre trend has caught the attention of Twitter users.
Sharing the photo, he tweeted, “Yesterday my colleague called me a “book murderer” because I cut long books in half to make them more portable. Does anyone else do this? Is it just me?”
Yesterday my colleague called me a 'book murderer' because I cut long books in half to make them more portable. Does anyone else do this? Is it just me? pic.twitter.com/VQUUdJMpwT— Alex Christofi (@alex_christofi) January 21, 2020
In the picture, one can see three carved up books, namely Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides(544 pages), Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace(1,079 pages) and Dostoevsky: A Writer in His Time by Joseph Frank(2,500 pages).
Alex, who is the author of novel Let Us Be True, spoke to Metro UK about how this book slicing system ensures that his books are not flagging on the shelves. He believes that the fact that these colossal books diligently written by authors are being read by him courtesy his new book hack.
He said, “I just want an efficient mechanism for getting more good words into my skull. To the haters, I would say that the book is just a mortal husk, it’s the story itself that is the soul.”
The mixed reactions of the Twitterati, have some believing that the idea is genius while other book purists think of it as a violation and are unhappy.
