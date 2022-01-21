This Man Failed to Get a Date Despite 300 Tinder Matches, Launched His Own App

There goes an old saying, “Necessity is the mother of invention”. The saying proved to be true for Josh Wood who created an app after failing to get a date on Tinder.

According to The Mirror, Josh (now 31) was in his early twenties when he had first downloaded the Tinder application. Josh was one of the earliest users of the application.

As the years went by, the number of dating applications — Hinge, Bumble among those — increased. Josh’s hopes of finding a suitable date also increased with the number, but luck didn’t smile on him.

Josh recalls that at one point, he had 300 matches but none of them eventually turned out to be a successful date. Thoroughly disheartened, he gave up the idea of dating for three years until he came across someone in a Chelsea bar.

Josh was watching the Champions League final at a bar in Chelsea. The man introduced himself to a woman, who caught his attention in an old fashioned way. The woman Josh introduced himself to was Lisa and they are now eventually in a happy relationship.

After his love life took a positive turn, Josh worked on an application, which will be of great help to people searching for a date. The app, Bloc, introduces people through social events and also for a date if individuals are willing to.

The idea of social events was knowingly introduced by Josh as he didn’t want it to be a dating application. The concept behind this application is users can check-in at any venue, including arenas, stadiums and restaurants. Then those users can swipe on other people, who have checked in at the same venue.

Josh explains that people are rewarded for checking in and attending venues. Every time any user checks in using the Bloc application, they are given the application’s currency which they can spend on the app’s store.

The best part about this application is Josh has developed a lot of safety layers, especially for women. While signing up, users go through a verification check. Also, in other applications, people meet alone. However, in Bloc, you go with your friends.

