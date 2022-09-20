This Man From Rajasthan Has Collected Mahatma Gandhi Postage Stamps From 126 Countries, Here's His Story

Building a small museum in the Dholpur district is Ajay’s wish for the future so that he can keep his postage stamp collection forever there. His wish to open the museum is aimed at the coming new generation, which is all engrossed in mobile TV and the Internet today. He wishes this generation to watch it and try to know its heritage and history.

Apart from collecting postage stamps and various other things, Ajay has also done Philately workshops in many schools in the Dholpur district. Ajay, sharing his experiences, says that there were many bitter experiences that left him disappointed in this 23-year journey of collecting things. In 2007, for the first time in his life, he organised a postage stamp exhibition in Bari. In this exhibition, his dear friend advocate Arun Mangal supported him wholeheartedly. People came to see him throughout the day, but there were very few people who admired him. Many people commented straightforward before him asking what was the purpose of doing this “useless work” and why he was “wasting money”. But he had some good experiences also. Many people came into his life who encouraged him as well.

In 2008, when the then Dholpur District Collector Ashutosh AT Pendekar came to know about his collection of postage stamps, he called him to meet and organised a huge postage stamp exhibition on Gandhi Jayanti in Dholpur in 2008 under his guidance. This exhibition boosted his confidence immensely and after that, there was no looking back.

Afterwards, he held exhibitions continuously in different corners of the country. Not only this, he has held exhibitions in many cities like Dholpur, Lucknow, Agra, Gwalior, and Jaipur. He has postage stamps from about 200 countries, coins and notes from 80 countries, and plastic notes from 35 countries, which are polymer notes. His special theme is the World Mahatma Gandhi Stamp. Till 2019, around 133 countries have taken out stamps on Mahatma Gandhi, out of which 126 countries’ postage stamps are present in his collection. With the help of this, he prepared the family tree of Mahatma Gandhi for the first time in the world.

He has very old newspapers, documents, antique items, matchboxes, books, a special 100 nude stamp pack of Oman country, all India stamps from 1947 to 2019, and around 70-80 stamps of British time. A special collection of 25 gold stamps issued, called Pride of India Collection, which is available only in 7500 sets all over the world, is also part of his collection.

India’s first postage stamp of 1854, the first postage stamp of Independent India in 1947, the first postage stamp of Republic India in 1950, India’s first postage stamp of 1948 that was issued on Gandhiji, and many postage stamps issued on special occasions abroad, misprint and error notes, coins and stamps are present in his collection. He has been honoured many times by various organisations for his wonderful work in this field.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here