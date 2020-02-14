Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

This Man Has Been Pooping Outdoors for 45 Years in Order to Save Nature

Izawa has been defecating outdoors for the past 45 years since 1974.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Man Has Been Pooping Outdoors for 45 Years in Order to Save Nature
Izawa has been defecating outdoors for the past 45 years since 1974.

An esteemed mushroom and moss photographer and conservationist, Masana Izawa has adapted a novel way of doing his bit for nature.

Izawa has been defecating outdoors for the past 45 years since 1974, Mirror reported.

He decided to ditch indoor toilets and relieve himself in the secluded areas outside his home in the Ibaraki Prefecture, north of Tokyo, after getting engaged in a brawl to stop a waste treatment plant from being built.

The 69-year-old realised that no one was willing to take ownership of their feces and committed to give in to the philosophy based on the “circularity of nature”.

Izawa admits that pooping in the open was “very different” from doing it in the confines of one’s home but he was not physically or mentally uncomfortable in the venture.

During his nearly 50 years of maintaining the new habit, Izawa has used a toilet only 14 times and engaged in open-air bowel movements for over 15,000 times.

Elaborating his way of thinking, the Japanese man said an industrialized civilization extracts resources from the earth but fails to give anything back.

According to the report, he says that although to eat is taking life, but it is also the right of human beings.

But defecating is a responsibility that humans “need to be aware of”, he says adding the act of pooping outdoors is a way of “giving back life”.

Izawa said his actions have yielded results, as only a few days after he covered a makeshift toilet with earth, its contents start “teeming with life”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram