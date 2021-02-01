This Man Just Won a Lottery for the Sixth Time, Sets Money Aside for Daughter's Education

Do you believe in luck? Whatever may your answer be, you are surely to feel jealous of the luck of this Idaho man, who recently won a lottery, for the sixth time. We all dream of hitting the jackpot to solve our financial woes or take that much wished-for world trip or to buy those designer brands. But for Meridian-based Bryan Moss, this is not just a dream but a reality. He recently won a cash prize of $250,000, his largest yet, from a Crossword scratch game on Thursday. In the past, he has won prizes five times from the Idaho Lottery.

He, however, does not plan to do anything lavish with the prize money and plans to put the winnings aside for his daughter's education.

According to a press release announcing Bryan as the winner of the $250K prize by Idaho Lottery, “Moss plays the Idaho Lottery regularly and does so because he knows it benefits Idaho schools.”

The Idaho Lottery dividend goes to public schools in the state and the Permanent Building Fund, which supports state operated facilities, like Idaho's colleges and universities. In total over the history of the state lottery, $961.5 million has been contributed to these two entities.

“I’m proud to help support Idaho public schools, that’s really why I play,” said Moss, according to the release. He owns the Newko Sport and Nutrition health store in Meridian.

Bryan also posted a picture of his winning ticket on his Facebook page.

I'm proud to help support Idaho schools! #6 decent lotto win. #luckyPosted by Bryan Moss onThursday, 28 January 2021

