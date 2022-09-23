This Man Makes Money By Admitting To Other People's Driving Offences

People usually avoid admitting to their mistakes, let alone driving errors. Some even conveniently blame others for their driving offences to avoid bearing the brunt of legal punishment. However, did you know that a man takes the responsibility for other people’s driving errors in Spain? Yes, you read that right. A Spanish man provides the unusual service of admitting others’ driving offences to make money.

The Spanish authorities recently identified a man who has been taking responsibility for driving mistakes committed by several people in exchange for a fee. The Civil Guard of Balearic Islands stated that the man also advertises the same to earn money. The Armenian man’s name has not been revealed by the authorities. But it has been revealed that people opt for his service to keep their driving records clean.

Top showsha video

The fee charged by the man ranged between 75 to 200 Euros, i.e. Rs 6000 to 15000, based on the kind of offence. According to the Civil Traffic Guard, he started providing this service around mid-2021. Everywhere people committed a driving offence, he used to bring a vehicle to the spot and took responsibility for the same. However, the vehicles he drove weren’t even registered in his name.

Once upon a time, according to the official complaints registered, he broke two traffic rules 800 kilometres apart within half an hour. On investigating the matter, it was found that the car registration was in the name of two women whereas the complaint was in the man’s name. He does this to save others’ licenses from being suspended since he suffered the same consequence earlier. Until now, the man has taken responsibility for the negligence of 91 people across the nation.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here