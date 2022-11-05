This Man Patiently Ironing Tiny Clothes For His Daughter's Dolls is Dad of the Year

At a time when social media is flooded with Instagram videos and reels, this father-daughter duo is winning everyone’s hearts. A video of a father ironing the clothes of his daughter’s dolls while the toddler sits on the bed beside him has gone viral. His joy and enthusiasm for the activity will surely lift your spirits.

The viral video was shared on Instagram by the man’s wife on their blog page named Cat & Oscar Ortiz. The video begins with the wife entering her daughter’s room to find her husband ironing her doll’s clothes on a small pink chair. In a candid interaction between the husband and wife, she requests that he assist her in folding the clothes rather than ironing the baby clothes. Her husband responds that he will assist her once he has finished ironing the doll’s clothes and dressing them in new ones. The daughter is seen lying on the couch while her father patiently iron’s the doll’s clothes. The video also had a caption that read, “Tell me you’re a girl dad, without telling me you’re a girl dad”.

Watch the adorable video below:

Social media users are in love with video. One of the users wrote, “He’s a keeper!!!! Sooooo cute him”. Another user jokingly wrote, “He just looked over like ‘my boss here I’m not supposed to be socializing’”. “Y’all daughter got more authority over Oscar than you do,” wrote a third user. A fourth user wrote, “baby girl got her daddy wrapped around her little finger”. Another user also quipped, “But the daughter just chilling like a queen like what? He is doing clothes”.

This isn’t the first time a video of a father-daughter duo has gone viral on the internet. Earlier, a video of a young girl applying her father’s makeup went viral on the internet. The video begins with the little girl telling her mother, who is filming, that she is doing her daddy’s makeup. The father then informs his wife that his daughter has applied glitter eye shadow to his eyes. “He’s such a trooper,” the mom who shared the video captioned it. Check out the adorable video below.

The video amassed over 3.2 million views.

