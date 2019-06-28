This Man Played His Maiden Saxophone Concert not for Humans but Music Loving Cows

An Oregon teen Erin Herrmann recently took to her Twitter account to post a video of her dad playing the saxophone to summon cows. Needless to say, the video has gone viral with netizens marveling at the man's mad skills.

Erin Herrmann took to Twitter to share two videos showing her dad belting out cheesy songs on the saxophone in front of a meadow full of cows. Erin captioned the video, "My parents are such goofs they drove out to the backroads so my dad could play the cows the songs he’s been learning on the saxophone..."

In a viral video, Hermann says he heard you can "tame savage beasts" with music, so he decided to give it a shot.

my parents are such goofs they drove out to the backroads so my dad could play the cows the songs he’s been learning on the saxophone pt.1 pic.twitter.com/IHzgxtvo0N — Erin Herrmann (@erinmherrmann) June 26, 2019

pt.2 listen for the neighbor at the end pic.twitter.com/qdMCnZRzqh — Erin Herrmann (@erinmherrmann) June 26, 2019

Turns out, according to the website wkly, 54-year-old Rick Herrmann, of Orgeon has been learning how to play the saxophone for the last seven months using nothing but YouTube videos.

He recently decided it was time for his first live performance and decided his audience would be the cows.

Rick can be seen standing next to the field and let his music do the talking and it is adorable he way the cows stop what they are doing and walk straight toward him in unison.

Since being posted, Erin's video has garnered over nine million views and has seen people commenting on it a number of times.

