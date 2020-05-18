This Man Singing Hilarious Fusion of Bollywood Songs with Straight Face Will Leave You in Splits





A video of a man who has come up with a rather unusual fusion of Bollywood songs is going viral. Apart from the music what has left the internet amused is straight face expression of the singer who identifies himself as Mahesh Jayaraman. From Tan tana tan tan tan tara to Kahin door jab din dhal jaye, Jayaraman sings it all with a straight face.

He had originally shared the video on Facebook on April 15.

Now, the video has also gained popularity on microblogging site Twitter. A user who shared the clip captioned the post as “Gazab ki Kalakari”. On Twitter alone, the clip has crossed two lakh views and is being widely shared by a lot of people including renowned lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Sharing the Funny yet melodious clip featuring Jayaraman, the lyricist said, “This is the power of great tune by legendary #SalilChaudhary, even #TanTanTaara gets a meaning, sounds heartfelt”.

People on the social media portal had a variety of reactions to this post. Take a look at some of the reactions:

The track Tan Tana Tan is from the 1997 film Judwaa. Sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Poornima, the music composition was by Anu Malik. Whereas, the soulful number Kahin door jab din dhal jaye is from Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna starrer Anand. The track was sung by legendary singer Mukesh.