Sleepy Man From China Ends Up Swallowing Toothbrush, Undergoes Surgery

Inadequate sleep at night can impact your morning routine. A half-awake Chinese man was left shocked when he accidentally swallowed his toothbrush and then had to undergo complicated surgery to get it removed. The incident took place around two weeks ago, reported Oddity Central.

Hailing from Taizhou in China’s Jiangsu province, the man said he was brushing his teeth before breakfast like always, but his drowsy state loosened his grip. The 15-cm-long toothbrush slipped from his hand and went down his throat.

He tried to reach for the toothbrush but ended up shoving it further down his throat. Fortunately, the man restrained himself from using any home remedies for his complex situation and immediately drove to the nearby hospital.

The doctors at the Taizhou Fourth People’s Hospital performed an X-ray to locate the position of the toothbrush in his upper body and told him that an emergency gastroscopic surgery was needed. During the operation, the doctors initially struggled to get a hold of the slippery toothbrush due to its smooth plastic handle.

The practitioners at the Department of Gastroenterology then got the toothbrush into a position from where they used a snare to grab the top and pulled it out.

While the doctors were successful in removing the toothbrush from the man’s body, they were shocked to learn that someone could be so sleepy that they swallowed a whole toothbrush.

Wang Jianrong, head of the Department of Gastroenterology at the hospital, while expressing shock over the incident, praised the man for using his presence of mind and rushing to the hospital instead of turning to non-verifiable treatments such as swallowing rice or vinegar. Jianrong said the man could have damaged his esophagus if he tried some home remedy.

