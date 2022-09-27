This Man, Who Conned 7 Women, Was On Wanted The List For Long

A Brazilian man was dubbed Tinder Swindler after he allegedly conned 7 wealthy women. The conman named Renan Augusto Gomes, 36, would pretend to be a civil engineer. Renan would claim that his parents died in a car accident in Aracatuba. The ladies would empathise with Renan after listening to his life journey. They also lent him large sums of money. One of the ladies claimed that she lent him a sum of Rs 30,73,270, reported Daily Star.

Renan had profiles on various dating applications, including Tinder, Happn and Lovoo. He used the name ‘Augusto Keller’ on these dating apps. Police were looking for him since last year. The man was caught after he tried to escape police but ended up crashing into three vehicles. The accident took place in the São Paulo municipality of São Bernardo do Campo. The operation to nab Renan was a joint effort by the Police and the Public Ministry.

According to The Sun, Renan targeted women aged between 34-40 years, who were working in high positions. As stated by the news outlet, the women that he targeted had even introduced him to their families. Prosecutor Erika Pucci da Costa Leal described Renan’s modus operandi. According to Erika, Renan presented himself as an attentive and affectionate man. Erika also revealed that Renan was careful that his victims do not get involved in his social circle.

Due to this reason, Renan always made up stories of excessive workload or the absence of a close family. Renan also made false claims on his dating profiles. His Tinder bio read, “I’ve been single for a year. I joined the app looking for a serious relationship, if you’re looking for sex or fun, please skip my profile.”

In a similar case, which emerged some time back, a man named Shimon Hayut had also defrauded multiple women. He reportedly used to date multiple women and take loans in their names. In this way, he kept cheating on many women.

