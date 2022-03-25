This Man With Sleep Epilepsy Visits McDonald's Everyday to Relax

Sleeping is considered an essential function of our body that allows our mind to recharge and give much-needed rest. However, for a 48-year-old British man, sleeping is no less than a nightmare.

The man, David Neale, suffers from sleep-related epilepsy. Due to his condition, David is afraid of sleeping and fears that he would die if he dozes off. But to tackle this problem, David has come up with a unique solution. David, now, spends hours at McDonald’s for relaxation before going to bed, as reported by South West News Service.

David was diagnosed with sleep-related epilepsy when he was just seven. The condition causes a person to experience seizures during sleep. For David, he used to suffer three to four violent seizures in the middle of the night that too every week.

Talking about his condition, David said that “there is another section within epilepsy that is known as SUDEP which is sudden unexpected death by epilepsy.” He shared that the type of seizure he experiences can turn “pretty violent” and can even knock a person unconscious.

David expressed his fear of sleeping and said that he is afraid he might not see the next day once gone to sleep. “That is a horror of a thought,” he added.

Notably, epilepsy is not the only disease that David has been struggling with. David even has OCD and autism.

Despite his condition, David did not sink in despair but rather learned to deal with it on the daily basis. David claimed that visiting McDonald’s every evening and having a coffee there helps him get ready for bed. “I don’t really know why I developed that,” said David.

David further shared that he sometimes spends up to four hours a day at a fast-food restaurant and has befriended its staff. The workers at McDonald’s on Courtney Road are also aware of David’s condition and takes care of him.

Reportedly, now David is planning to raise money for Epilepsy Action by collaborating with the drive-thru staff at McDonald’s.

