This Mannequin Has an Uncanny Resemblance to Obama And Netizens Are Calling it 'Baraat Obama'

Its Diwali season and everyone is out shopping with their loved ones. While some are purchasing sweets and gifts, others are busy shopping for their Diwali attire. In a strange incident, while a person was out for shopping, he spotted a mannequin which looked exactly the same as Former US President Barack Obama. The image is now going viral. Deemed as ‘Diwali party outfit,’ the image shows the mannequin in an Indian attire. The mannequin can be seen wearing an embroidered bandhgala with pajamas and a stole. “Obama’s Diwali party outfit,” reads the caption. Have a look:

obama’s Diwali party outfit pic.twitter.com/Ny7c1Jl6le — vibes are ?!?!?!?! (@lilcosmicowgirl) October 18, 2022

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to gather over 5K views. “plays taash, eats paan and launches drone attacks in the spirit of the festive period,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Say shawa shawa” commented another user. Few people can also be seen sharing memes.

Lmaaooo what's Michelle's outfit — Harshita :)) (@harshitasaratka) October 18, 2022

This country is absolutely chaotic and I love it — अश्विन । ASHWIN । اشون (@Beech_Bazaar) October 18, 2022

that’s Baraat Obama — manky (@shawarmayyt) October 19, 2022

Anyone can make good replica except Tussauds. https://t.co/HauppvNZWN — LetIt☕ (@Letittee) October 19, 2022

Therapist: “white Obama wearing sherwani isn't real he can't hurt you“ White Obama wearing sherwani: https://t.co/stBwaneSC7 — Distinguished Gentleman (@krazyfrog) October 19, 2022

Excited for Obama's cameo in the song 'Dil ka Maamla hai Dilbar'. https://t.co/R986B70Dcy — Vinayak (@BingoBongo03) October 18, 2022

The pan-Indian festival of Diwali is celebrated with much fervor in the country. People celebrate this day by praying to Goddess Lakshmi, lighting earthen lamps, sharing sweets, and bursting firecrackers. In most states in North India, the festival is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after his 14-year-long exile. However, the festival of lights is celebrated in different ways, and to mark various events in other parts of the country.

