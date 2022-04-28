This Man's Hilarious Pan Masala Unboxing Video is Too Funny to Miss

One of the most-watched content ideas for social media is unboxing and reviewing video concepts. From gadget unboxing to makeup reviews, the internet is flooded with such videos. But never has it happened that anybody has come to an unboxing video for pan masala. Yes, you heard that right. In a peculiar video, a person chose to unbox a sachet of branded pan masala. Posted on a YouTube channel Mrityunjoy Sharma #x, the parody video not only gives a detailed description of the pan masala’s packet but also demonstrates to the viewers how to consume it.

As the video begins, the YouTuber starts by talking about the colourful packaging and then cheekily pokes fun at the tagline of the pan masala. While informing the viewers that its tagline is “daane daane mein hai kesar ka dum”, the YouTuber said that you don’t need to spend your money to buy expensive saffron, as one can get satisfaction, happiness, and also illness in their lives by simply eating pan masala.

However, in the description section of the video, there is a disclaimer that warns the public against consuming “any products shown in the video”. It added that the video is only for entertainment purposes and doesn’t encourage the audience to consume tobacco. While mocking the information behind the packet, which is written in English, the YouTuber said that you can learn fluent English in just five minutes. The video, which was shared on July 17, 2018, has been played over 173,000 times and has been uploaded with the title, “Exclusive Unboxing & Review Vimal Paan Masala | Parody”.

For those who don’t know, this pan masala brand is one of the most popular in the country, and because it is a tobacco-based product, many celebrities advertise it through other products like silver coated cardamoms, made under the same brand. Recently, Akshay Kumar, who once publicly advocated against consuming gutka, featured in the ad of a pan masala. However, after getting backlash over his hypocrisy, the actor soon apologised to his fans and promised to never promote any tobacco-based product. Presently, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn feature in Vimal Elaichi’s advertisement.

