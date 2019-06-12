Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This Man's Post About His Mother's Remarriage is an Eye-opener for Those Who Consider it a Taboo

At the end of the post, Sreedhar wishes his mother a happy married life and hopes that she finds true happiness. He also urges viewers not to look with hatred or contempt and even if they do, he couldn't care less.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
This Man's Post About His Mother's Remarriage is an Eye-opener for Those Who Consider it a Taboo
At the end of the post, Sreedhar wishes his mother a happy married life and hopes that she finds true happiness. He also urges viewers not to look with hatred or contempt and even if they do, he couldn't care less.
Loading...
In India, remarriage, especially for women, is still considered to be taboo. The whole idea of a woman walking out of a marriage, irrespective of what she may have had to endure, is considered a blasphemy in our society.

Think about the number of women who have been forced to remain in an unhappy marriage because of the negative connotations that are associated with the word, 'divorce.'

But this woman decided to take the bold step, without caring about what society would think.

Gokul Sreedhar, a young man from Kerala, posted on Facebook in Malayalam celebrating his mother's remarriage. He wrote that he had been debating whether to write about it or not because remarriage is still looked down upon in the country.

In the post, Sreedhar writes about the troubles his mother had to face in her first marriage. It was an abusive one, according to news reports, and she chose to stay only for the sake of her son.

He writes that he was in class 10 when his mother finally decided that she had had enough and moved out. That day, he had sworn that he would make her remarriage happen. As he grew older, he worried that taking up a job outside Kerala would leave his mother feeling lonely.

Although his mother had initially dismissed ideas of marrying again, she finally agreed when this particular alliance came to her through her colleagues.

At the end of the post, Sreedhar wishes his mother a happy married life and hopes that she finds true happiness. He also urges viewers not to look with hatred or contempt and even if they do, he couldn't care less.

This post, one of the most refreshing and positive ones we've come across in days, will instantly reinstate your faith in the goodness that man possesses. Every individual has the right to pursue happiness in life and how he or she chooses to go about it is a personal choice.



The boy's progressive attitude towards remarriage is inspirational, and we only hope that others too come forward with such stories.
