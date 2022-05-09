This Masala Dosa Painting is So Real You Would Want to Take a Bite

Have you ever looked at a painting and thought that it’s too good to be real? Well, if you have, add this Masala Dosa painting by Twitter user Varuna Shreethar to that list. And if you haven’t, it’s time to make a new list. The painting brings the plate of masala dosa to life and if it was not for the caption shared along with it, we would not be able to tell it apart from a real one.

the timelapse 🌶🥕 follow my instagram @/eighteenpercentgray 🤧 pic.twitter.com/KDCBOLXtiZ— V (@VforVendakka_) May 8, 2022

And boy! the tweet created a stir on the internet. The photo was soon flooded with reactions of users expressing amazement at the painting skills. “Painted.? Unbelievable - seems it’s served to eat," wrote a user their reaction while another said that he had to zoom the photo to the last limit to confirm that it was a painting.

The user also shared a time-lapse video of the painting process, so just in case, anyone still had a doubt, they may clear it by watching the clip.

Netizens enquired about the technique used for the painting and wondered if it was done using hands or computer software. “Great work! Is it oil painted? Or designed and painted using a software?" read a comment.

Great work! Is it oil painted? Or designed and painted using a software?— Kiddo (@jaikumar_kid) May 8, 2022

A user jokingly asked if he could get a painting of a Rs 2000 note. “Can you paint me a Rs 2000 note? Just asking, no pressure," he wrote.

Can you paint me a Rs 2000 note? Just asking, no pressure 😋 https://t.co/fc2n4C345i— 🏴VagaBong🏳️ (@sandeeproy1) May 9, 2022

Some others wondered if they could get a tutorial on how to make such real looking paintings and urged Varuna to create a Youtube channel for the same. “Amazing. Please create a youtube channel for tutorials of these paintings," read one of the replies.

Amazing. Please create an youtube channel for tutorials of these paintings 🙏🙏— Murali Behera (@Murali9817) May 8, 2022

This is not the first time that Varuna’s painting skills have created a stir on the internet. Earlier, her hyper-realistic painting of a Maggi had gone viral. She painted the packet with the most minute details, acing the print and design.

my old painting of maggi 🌻 pic.twitter.com/ugCqIXqbam— V (@VforVendakka_) April 30, 2022

The tweet received over 10 thousand likes on Twitter.

What do you think of Varuna’s paintings?

